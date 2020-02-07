Olympics-Argentina qualify for Tokyo 2020 soccer tournament

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentina become the first South American team to reach the Tokyo Olympic football tournament when they beat Colombia 2-1 to top the regional qualifying group with a match to spare. Second-half goals from Agustin Urzi – who was later sent off - and Nehuen Perez gave Argentina the hard-fought win on Thursday night. The result gives Argentina’s under-23s an unassailable six points from two games, with one match remaining in the round robin qualification system played in Colombia. Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia are challenging for the second qualification place with the final round of games taking place on Sunday. Argentina are the 14th team to qualify for Tokyo, alongside nations that include Egypt, France, Germany, Spain and South Korea. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Jon Boyle) ((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;)) Keywords: SOCCER OLYMPICS SOUTHAMERICA ARG COL/REPORT (PIX)

