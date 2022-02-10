Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G

By Simon Evans

YANQING, China, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday with a time of 1:13.51 to end her run of agonising near misses in the event.

Reigning super-G world champion Gut-Behrami, who had finished fourth in the event in the past two Winter Olympics, was 0.22 seconds quicker than silver medallist Mirjam Puchner of Austria.

The Swiss also picked up a bronze medal with Michelle Gisin 0.30 seconds behind her team-mate's winning time.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who had failed to finish in her two favoured events, slalom and giant slalom, ended in ninth position, 0.79 seconds off Gut-Behrami's time.

The 2018 Olympic super-G gold medal winner, Czech Ester Ledecka, finished in fifth place.

Ledecka made history in the event four years ago when she became the first skier to win gold in Alpine Ski and snowboarding.

The Czech has defended her snowboard parallel giant slalom title in these Games and still has a chance for medals in the Alpine downhill and combined.

