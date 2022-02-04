Olympics-Alpine skiing-Norway's Kilde fastest in windy downhill training

By Simon Evans

YANQING, China, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Norway's in-form Aleksander Aamodt Kilde laid down a marker at the Beijing Olympics by setting the fastest time in the wind-affected second training run for the men's downhill on Friday.

However, top skiers expressed concerns about the gusty conditions at the purpose-built venue, which led to the session being delayed by an hour.

Kilde, who leads the World Cup downhill standings after three victories on the circuit this season, including the two January classics at Wengen and Kitzbuehel, is one of the pre-Games favourites.

The 29-year-old raced down the new course, dubbed 'The Rock', in one minute 43.72 seconds.

"I had a better flow than yesterday. It looked like I was lucky with the wind. It was awesome," Kilde told reporters.

Norway are looking to retain the downhill gold after Aksel Lund Svindal, now retired, won in Pyeongchang four years ago -- the first time the country had claimed top spot in the marquee event.

"We'll see. Everything can happen, especially when you have weather like this. It's not that it is going to be easy. It's never easy to win an Olympic gold medal," said Kilde.

"I will do my best to ski as I did today and maybe a little bit faster and we'll see how it goes," he added.

Austria's Matthias Mayer, the downhill gold medalist in Sochi and reigning Olympic super-G champion, had no doubt that the Norwegian is the man to beat.

"He is definitely the big favourite. It is close after him but he is very fast," he said.

Another Austrian, Max Franz, was just six hundredth's off Kilde's pace with Canada's Thompson Broderick third fastest, taking advantage of lighter winds later in the session.

The run was delayed by an hour due to the high winds and the cold, blustery conditions affected the racers.

"It was really difficult to ski today," said French veteran Johan Clarey. "There were tail winds in some parts, front winds in some parts so it was difficult ... but we have to deal with it," he added.

"Today the result is only for show. If you have no wind you can be fast, if you have wind you have absolutely no chance. I hope there will be less wind on the racing day on Sunday but we'll see."

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr said it was vital that the race itself takes place in less windy conditions.

"I think on Sunday it'll be better. The guys, they want fair races, also the officials, so I'm not thinking about the wind," he said.

"Today was brutal but that's not so important for training. It's training you know. I hope for good conditions for the race," he added.

A third training run is scheduled for Saturday ahead of Sunday's opening medal event.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Additional reporting by Simon Jennings and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ken Ferris & Shri Navaratnam)

