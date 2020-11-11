Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Olympic Steel, Inc.’s ZEUS shares popped after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. The top and the bottom line for the quarter surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Ohio-based company’s performance in the third quarter improved on a sequential comparison basis on the back of a steady rise in demand. Its shares shot up around 8.2% last Thursday on the forecast-topping results and have also rallied roughly 16.7% since then.

Earnings and Revenues Discussion

The company recorded to a loss of $1.5 million or 13 cents per share in the third quarter compared with a profit of $0.6 million or 5 cents a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted loss came in at 14 cents per share for the reported quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents.



Net sales fell roughly 22% year over year to $299.9 million in the quarter. It, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.5 million. The top line was affected by reduced average selling prices and volumes. However, the company saw a steady rise in volumes as the third quarter progressed with volumes approaching pre-pandemic levels in September. Flat-rolled volumes went up 23% on a sequential comparison basis in the reported quarter.

Margins

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million for the reported quarter, down around 40% from the prior-year quarter.



Gross profit for the Carbon Flat Products segment for the reported quarter was $33.1 million, down around 16% year over year. Gross profit for the Specialty Metals Flat unit was $11.1 million, down roughly 20% from the year-ago quarter. For the Tubular and Pipe segment, gross profit was $15.7 million, down around 22% year over year.

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million, down roughly 40% year over year.



For the first nine months of 2020, net operating cash flow was $28.6 million, down from $99.4 million for the same period a year ago.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company is witnessing strengthening demand and tightening supply across the industry, which it expects to support a positive pricing environment as well as its results for a strong finish to 2020. The company also noted that it is well placed to deliver consistent profitability. It is also well positioned to invest in higher-return growth opportunities based on its strong balance sheet and access to capital.

Zacks Rank

Olympic Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



