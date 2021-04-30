Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Olympic Steel (ZEUS) closed at $29.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 4.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 11.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

ZEUS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 6400% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $447.2 million, up 26.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion, which would represent changes of +808.11% and +44.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZEUS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZEUS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ZEUS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.