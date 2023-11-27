Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Price Target Increased by 9.26% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has been revised to 60.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.26% from the prior estimate of 55.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.59 to a high of 61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.76% from the latest reported closing price of 54.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympic Steel. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEUS is 0.10%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 11,595K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEUS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 666K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 520K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 44.04% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 442K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 22.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 371K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 88.46% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 332K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Olympic Steel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.