Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Olympic Steel (ZEUS) closed at $28.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 20.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZEUS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ZEUS is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 460.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $516.4 million, up 107.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of +1116.22% and +62.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZEUS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ZEUS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ZEUS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.4, so we one might conclude that ZEUS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

