Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Olympic Steel (ZEUS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.87, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 2.62% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Olympic Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Olympic Steel is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $596.6 million, down 14.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -54.95% and -8.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Olympic Steel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Olympic Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Olympic Steel has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.