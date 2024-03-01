Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Olympic Steel said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $68.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 6.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympic Steel. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEUS is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 11,850K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEUS is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.53% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Olympic Steel is 60.18. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.53% from its latest reported closing price of 68.02.

The projected annual revenue for Olympic Steel is 2,272MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 724K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing an increase of 28.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 22.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 658K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 1.42% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 605K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 355K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 313K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Olympic Steel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

