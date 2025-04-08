Olympic Steel Opens New Facility for Action Stainless Business

Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS recently opened a new facility in Houston, TX, to support its Action Stainless business. It is a 105,000-square-foot facility run by Jeff Lyons, the general manager, and located at 10111 Houston Oaks Drive.

The new Houston facility will house assets previously located at 7010 Zoltowski Street while also increasing the Action Stainless Houston operation’s footprint by 73,000 square feet. The additional warehouse space will also accommodate the expansion of fabrication capabilities.

This is ZEUS’ next step in its strategic growth plan for Action Stainless and its entire specialty metals business segment. Action Stainless, being a full-line distributor of stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloy products, will benefit from this new facility.

The ZEUS stock has lost 59.2% over the past year compared with the 48.1% decline in the industry.



ZEUS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ZEUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, ArcelorMittal S.A. MT and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. While NGVT and AXTA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.87, indicating a rise of 31.2% from year-ago levels. AXTA beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 4.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 90.8% in the past year.









