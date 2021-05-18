Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Olympic Steel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$29m ÷ (US$738m - US$173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Olympic Steel has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:ZEUS Return on Capital Employed May 18th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Olympic Steel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Olympic Steel.

What Can We Tell From Olympic Steel's ROCE Trend?

Olympic Steel has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.2% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Olympic Steel is utilizing 30% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Olympic Steel's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Olympic Steel has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 42% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

