Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Olympic Steel Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Olympic Steel had US$301.6m of debt, up from US$177.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$15.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$286.5m.

NasdaqGS:ZEUS Debt to Equity History January 14th 2022

How Healthy Is Olympic Steel's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Olympic Steel had liabilities of US$229.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$343.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$15.1m and US$303.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$254.3m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$281.0m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Olympic Steel's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.9), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 19.6 times, makes us even more comfortable. Notably, Olympic Steel made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$142m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Olympic Steel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Olympic Steel saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Mulling over Olympic Steel's attempt at converting EBIT to free cash flow, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But on the bright side, its interest cover is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Olympic Steel's debt is making it a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Olympic Steel (3 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

