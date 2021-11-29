Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZEUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 51st quarter that ZEUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.34, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZEUS was $22.34, representing a -44.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 71.85% increase over the 52 week low of $13.

ZEUS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). ZEUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.52. Zacks Investment Research reports ZEUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3089.19%, compared to an industry average of -7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the zeus Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

