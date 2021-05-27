Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZEUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 49th quarter that ZEUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.62, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZEUS was $33.62, representing a -8.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.78 and a 256.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.44.

ZEUS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). ZEUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports ZEUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 986.49%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZEUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZEUS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZEUS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 41.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZEUS at 1.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.