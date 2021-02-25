Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZEUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that ZEUS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZEUS was $19.16, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.38 and a 147.55% increase over the 52 week low of $7.74.

ZEUS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). ZEUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports ZEUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -400%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZEUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

