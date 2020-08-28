Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ZEUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 46th quarter that ZEUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.9, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZEUS was $10.9, representing a -40.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.41 and a 40.83% increase over the 52 week low of $7.74.

ZEUS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). ZEUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.54. Zacks Investment Research reports ZEUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -500%, compared to an industry average of -25.2%.

