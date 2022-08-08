Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Fly 26% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Longer-term shareholders would be thankful for the recovery in the share price since it's now virtually flat for the year after the recent bounce.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may still consider Olympic Steel as a highly attractive investment with its 2.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Olympic Steel certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:ZEUS Price Based on Past Earnings August 8th 2022

Is There Any Growth For Olympic Steel?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Olympic Steel would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 177% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 930% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 33% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 9.4%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Olympic Steel's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Shares in Olympic Steel are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Olympic Steel's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Olympic Steel (2 are significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Olympic Steel. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

