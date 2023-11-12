Olympic Steel (FRA:OYS) Price Target Increased by 35.94% to 51.05

The average one-year price target for Olympic Steel (FRA:OYS) has been revised to 51.05 / share. This is an increase of 35.94% from the prior estimate of 37.55 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.55 to a high of 52.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 454.89% from the latest reported closing price of 9.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympic Steel. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OYS is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 11,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 675K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OYS by 11.53% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 442K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYS by 22.72% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 394K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYS by 25.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 387K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OYS by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 355K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 90.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYS by 398.90% over the last quarter.

