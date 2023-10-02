Olympic Steel Acquires Central Tube & Bar For Undisclosed Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) announced on Monday that it has acquired Central Tube & Bar in an all-cash transaction. The financial details of the transaction are not revealed.

The steel company is expecting the deal to add immediate value. Central Tube reported a trailing 12-month revenue of around $40 million for the period ending August 31.

Even after the acquisition Central Tube & Bar, an Olympic Steel Company, will be led by Dustin Ward, President.

"We are delighted to welcome Dustin Ward and his capable team to the Olympic Steel family. Olympic Steel's tubular and pipe products segment has historically been our highest EBITDA-to-sales margin segment, and CTB's historical financial performance has consistently exceeded our tubular and pipe products returns," said Richard Marabito, Chief Executive Officer.

Central Tube services the transportation, agricultural, commercial furniture, and data center construction industries with specially shaped tubes, and also offers a wide range of value-added fabrication services, including tube laser cutting, tube bending, robotic welding, flat laser burning and brake press forming.

On Friday, shares of Olympic Steel closed at $56.21 down 0.43% on Nasdaq.

