Olympic media will be closely monitored during Games, says Tokyo 2020 President

Media covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave pre-registered areas such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

She spoke of clarifying COVID-19 countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

With Japan still struggling to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Games had seen opposition from the public over concerns that the sporting event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities.

