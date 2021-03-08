US Markets

Olymel hog plant in Alberta reopens after shutdown due to pandemic

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Canada's Olymel LP began to gradually reopen its Red Deer, Alberta pork-processing plant on March 4 after a temporary closure due to COVID-19 infections, a spokesman said on Monday.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Olymel LP began to gradually reopen its Red Deer, Alberta pork-processing plant on March 4 after a temporary closure due to COVID-19 infections, a spokesman said on Monday.

The plant, which can slaughter 45,000 hogs weekly, is currently operating at 50% capacity and will take a few weeks to return to normal operations, spokesman Richard Vigneault said.

Three employees died, Vigneault said and hundreds became infected with the virus. He added that most have recovered and there are now 48 active cases.

Alberta Health Services is conducting rapid voluntary testing on site for the novel coronavirus. The company has enhanced social distancing protocols in the plant since reopening, Vigneault said.

Olymel warned last month that the temporary closure had resulted in a backlog of 80,000 to 90,000 hogs, and that it hoped to clear it four to five weeks after the plant reopened. In the meantime, the company had moved some pigs that it raised on its own farms to U.S. packers.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More