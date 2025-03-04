$OLPX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLPX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,391,970 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OLPX:
$OLPX Insider Trading Activity
$OLPX insiders have traded $OLPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMANDA BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $74,390 and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated $803,365.
- JOHN P BILBREY has made 2 purchases buying 76,825 shares for an estimated $134,695 and 0 sales.
$OLPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $OLPX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 19,686,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,263,230
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 15,800,642 shares (+181.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,335,110
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 4,899,171 shares (+276.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,475,565
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,426,385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,927,646
- FIL LTD removed 3,265,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,648,946
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,544,949 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,402,761
- WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,342,792 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,505,561
