$OLPX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLPX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,391,970 of trading volume.

$OLPX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OLPX:

$OLPX insiders have traded $OLPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMANDA BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $74,390 and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated $803,365 .

and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated . JOHN P BILBREY has made 2 purchases buying 76,825 shares for an estimated $134,695 and 0 sales.

$OLPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $OLPX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

