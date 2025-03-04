$OLPX Earnings Results: $OLPX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OLPX ($OLPX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $100,740,000, beating estimates of $89,640,955 by $11,099,045.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OLPX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$OLPX Insider Trading Activity

$OLPX insiders have traded $OLPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMANDA BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $74,390 and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated $803,365 .

and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated . JOHN P BILBREY has made 2 purchases buying 76,825 shares for an estimated $134,695 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $OLPX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.