Ology Bioservices Partners Inovio To Make COVID-19 DNA Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is partnering Ology Bioservices Inc. to manufacture Inovio's DNA vaccine (INO-4800) for prevention of infection with the COVID-19 virus, the companies announced on Tuesday. The aim of the program is to rapidly and efficiently deliver the vaccine to the Department of Defense (DoD) for upcoming clinical trials.

Under this program, the DoD has awarded Ology Bioservices with a contract valued at $11.9 million to work with Inovio on DNA technology transfer to rapidly manufacture DNA vaccines.

This work is supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs with funding from the Defense Health Agency. Ology said the Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility operated by it was designed to respond to just such emergencies.

Given the current global health crisis, prophylaxis/vaccine development is critical to defend against the coronavirus disease 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.