$OLO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,739,987 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OLO:
$OLO Insider Trading Activity
$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,432 shares for an estimated $389,548.
- PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,649 shares for an estimated $261,818.
- NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,039 shares for an estimated $165,764.
- DIEGO PANAMA (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 18,167 shares for an estimated $133,191
- ROBERT MORVILLO (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,203 shares for an estimated $115,663.
- SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,102 shares for an estimated $68,237.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,272,874 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,728,158
- BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC added 1,782,334 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,765,297
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,015,817 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,135,534
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 990,719 shares (+274.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,983,942
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 970,741 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,863,275
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 782,685 shares (-68.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,727,417
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 774,387 shares (+2186.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,677,297
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$OLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OLO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OLO forecast page.
You can track data on $OLO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.