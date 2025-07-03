$OLO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $368,378,861 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OLO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OLO stock page):
$OLO Insider Trading Activity
$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,674 shares for an estimated $543,241.
- PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,982 shares for an estimated $342,089.
- NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,817 shares for an estimated $157,036.
- ROBERT MORVILLO (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,769 shares for an estimated $156,664.
- ZUHAIRAH SCOTT WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $93,330.
- SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,597 shares for an estimated $87,492.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,272,874 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,728,158
- BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC added 1,782,334 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,765,297
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,015,817 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,135,534
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 990,719 shares (+274.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,983,942
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 970,741 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,863,275
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 782,685 shares (-68.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,727,417
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 774,387 shares (+2186.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,677,297
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $OLO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.