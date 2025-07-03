$OLO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $368,378,861 of trading volume.

$OLO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OLO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OLO stock page ):

$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,674 shares for an estimated $543,241 .

. PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,982 shares for an estimated $342,089 .

. NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,817 shares for an estimated $157,036 .

. ROBERT MORVILLO (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,769 shares for an estimated $156,664 .

. ZUHAIRAH SCOTT WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $93,330 .

. SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,597 shares for an estimated $87,492.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $OLO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.