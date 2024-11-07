Olo sees FY24 revenue $281.4M-$281.9M, consensus $280.14M

For fiscal year 2024, Olo (OLO) expects to report: Revenue in the range of $281.4 million to $281.9 million; and Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $30.2 million to $30.5 million.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OLO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.