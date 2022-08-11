Olo Inc.'s (NYSE:OLO)) market cap declines to US$2.1b but insiders who sold US$2.8m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.8m worth of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) stock at an average price of US$13.67 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$77m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.5%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Olo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, James Robinson, for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$14.14 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$13.23. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Olo insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:OLO Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insiders At Olo Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Olo shares. In total, insiders dumped US$85k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Olo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Olo insiders own about US$98m worth of shares. That equates to 4.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Olo Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Olo.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

