Olo Inc. (OLO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Olo Inc. (OLO) reported revenue of $57.79 million, up 22.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.31 million, representing a surprise of +2.64%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olo Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Platform : $57.26 million compared to the $55.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.

: $57.26 million compared to the $55.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year. Revenue- Professional services and other : $0.53 million versus $0.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.4% change.

: $0.53 million versus $0.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.4% change. Gross profit- Platform- Non-GAAP: $39.12 million versus $39.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Olo Inc. have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

