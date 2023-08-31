Olo Inc - (OLO) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Olo Inc - (NYSE:OLO) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 10.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.30% from the latest reported closing price of 6.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olo Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLO is 0.57%, a decrease of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.97% to 172,448K shares. The put/call ratio of OLO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 32,220K shares representing 19.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 16,228K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,893K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,831K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,853K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 24.77% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 9,677K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,842K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 17.41% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,408K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Olo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE®

