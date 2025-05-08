$OLO Earnings Results: $OLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OLO ($OLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $80,680,000, beating estimates of $78,217,430 by $2,462,570.

$OLO Insider Trading Activity

$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,432 shares for an estimated $389,548 .

. PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,649 shares for an estimated $261,818 .

. NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,039 shares for an estimated $165,764 .

. DIEGO PANAMA (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 18,167 shares for an estimated $133,191

ROBERT MORVILLO (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,203 shares for an estimated $115,663 .

. ZUHAIRAH SCOTT WASHINGTON sold 10,353 shares for an estimated $68,956

SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,102 shares for an estimated $68,237.

$OLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

