$OLO Earnings Results: $OLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OLO ($OLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $80,680,000, beating estimates of $78,217,430 by $2,462,570.
$OLO Insider Trading Activity
$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,432 shares for an estimated $389,548.
- PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,649 shares for an estimated $261,818.
- NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,039 shares for an estimated $165,764.
- DIEGO PANAMA (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 18,167 shares for an estimated $133,191
- ROBERT MORVILLO (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,203 shares for an estimated $115,663.
- ZUHAIRAH SCOTT WASHINGTON sold 10,353 shares for an estimated $68,956
- SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,102 shares for an estimated $68,237.
$OLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 6,005,520 shares (+27271.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,122,393
- FIL LTD removed 4,139,094 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,788,241
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 2,877,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,098,309
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,378,214 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,584,683
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,370,171 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,522,913
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,261,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,691,299
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,100,307 shares (+138.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,450,357
$OLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
