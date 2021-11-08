Olo Continues Uptick

(RTTNews) - Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Monday morning from the previous close continuing an uptrend since Friday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $30.38, up 8.73 percent from the previous close of $27.94 on a volume of 807,773. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $22.88-$49.00 on average volume of 1,131,050.

