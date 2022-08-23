Olo CEO Noah Glass Interview -- Is Olo Stock a Buy Now?

Olo (NYSE: OLO), which stands for "online ordering," was founded in 2005 and is a business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) company headquartered in New York City. Olo is a leader in digital hospitality, and its customers include Wingstop, Shake Shack, and many more. In fact, Olo serves nearly 82,000 locations.

Olo's platform enables its customers to place orders from multiple locations, including websites, apps, social media platforms, third-party marketplaces, home assistants, smart speakers, and more. Additionally, Olo assists its restaurant clients with analytics and other services, and these modules are continuing to grow. In today's video, I interview Olo's Founder and CEO, Noah Glass. We discuss recent earnings, the company's vision, and Olo's 100x growth opportunity. Is Olo a stock to buy now? Please watch this interview to learn more, and don't forget to subscribe to the channel.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of August 22, 2022. The video was published on August 22, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Olo Inc. and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Olo Inc. and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

