OLN's Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Beat Amid Market Constraints

Olin Corporation OLN posted a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $85.7 million or 75 cents per share. This compares to a profit of $10.7 million or 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, losses came in at 58 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The chemical maker’s revenues dipped roughly 0.4% year over year to $1,665.1 million in the quarter. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,580.8 million. The company saw continued market challenges, along with customer destocking and maintenance turnarounds.

OLN’s Segment Review

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues amounted to $856.4 million, which fell 10.2% year over year. The reported figure beat the consensus estimate of $855 million. The downside in sales was primarily due to decreased pricing. Segment loss was $14.7 million compared with earnings of $75.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Epoxy: Revenues in the division went up around 27.3% year over year to $359.3 million. It beat the consensus estimate of $293 million.

Winchester: Revenues rose around 3.2% year over year to $449.4 million. The sales benefited from higher military sales and military project revenues, which were partially offset by reduced commercial ammunition pricing and sales. It outpaced the consensus estimate of $407 million.

Olin’s Financials

The cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter was $167.6 million. At the end of the reported quarter, Olin had roughly $2.7 billion in net debt.

During the fourth quarter, roughly 0.5 million shares of common stock were repurchased for $10.1 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Olin had approximately $1.9 billion in share repurchase authorizations.

OLN’s Outlook

Per Olin, the first quarter will reflect the impacts of higher planned maintenance turnaround costs and higher raw material costs, including increased electrical power costs. Its Chemicals business is therefore expected to yield lower performance than fourth-quarter 2025 levels. In its Winchester business, as commercial customer inventories continue to normalize, the company anticipates first-quarter 2026 results to slightly improve on a quarterly basis. Overall, Olin expects its adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 to be lower than fourth-quarter 2025 levels.

Olin’s Price Performance

Shares of Olin have lost 25% in the past year compared with the 20.8% decline of the industry.



