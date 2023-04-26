OLN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.05, changing hands as low as $53.73 per share. Olin Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.33 per share, with $67.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.94.

