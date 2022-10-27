OLN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.63, changing hands as high as $53.53 per share. Olin Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.33 per share, with $67.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.42.

