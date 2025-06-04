Ollie's Bargain Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Comps Up 2.6% Y/Y

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This Harrisburg, PA-based company witnessed an uptick in comparable store sales.



Ollie’s first-quarter results reflect strong performance, marked by accelerated store growth and better-than-expected sales and earnings. The company’s value-driven model continues to resonate with consumers, particularly in a challenging retail environment.

OLLI’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

This extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise posted adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents per share. Also, the bottom line reflected an improvement from adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share reported in the year-ago period.



Net sales of $576.8 million rose 13.4% year over year, driven by new store unit growth and a comparable store sales increase. Net sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $565 million.



Comparable store sales for the company increased 2.6% in the quarter under discussion compared with a 3% increase registered in the prior-year period. This growth was evenly driven by increases in transaction count. Our model predicted comps growth of 1% for the first quarter of 2025.

What Margins Have to Say About Ollie's Bargain

The gross profit grew 13.2% year over year to $237 million during the quarter. Gross margin remained flat at 41.1%, as lower supply chain costs were offset by a decline in merchandise margin due to changes in product mix.



As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased 60 basis points to 28.6%, primarily driven by higher medical and casualty claims as well as new store growth. We anticipated SG&A expenses to increase 11.8%.



The operating income declined 0.6% to $56.2 million, while the operating margin contracted 140 basis points to 9.7%. We had expected 160 basis points of contraction in the operating margin.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.9% to $72.2 million during the quarter under review. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 110 basis points to 12.5%. We anticipated 120 basis points of contraction in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

OLLI’s Store Expansion Plans

During the quarter, Ollie’s Bargain opened 25 new stores, bringing the total count to 584 stores in 32 states at the end of the period. This reflected an increase of 13.2% in the store count on a year-over-year basis. The company plans to open a net of 75 stores in fiscal 2025.

Ollie's Bargain’s Financial Snapshot

Ollie’s maintained a strong financial position, ending the quarter with $369.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, along with $45.4 million in long-term investments, bringing the total cash and investment position to $414.9 million, a 21.5% increase year over year.



During the first quarter of 2025, the company incurred capital expenditures of $26.7 million. For fiscal 2025, management projected capital expenditures in the range of $83-$88 million.



During the quarter under discussion, Ollie’s invested $17.1 million to repurchase 159,757 shares of its common stock. The company had $315.5 million remaining under its share repurchase program.

What to Expect From OLLI in Fiscal 2025?

Ollie’s is reaffirming its previously provided earnings outlook for fiscal 2025, reflecting continued confidence in its business momentum and operating model. Management now expects net sales in the range of $2,579 to $2,599 million, up slightly from the prior range of $2,564 to $2,586 million. The company anticipates comp to increase between 1.4% and 2.2%, compared to the previous range of 1.0% to 2.0%.



OLLI envisions the gross margin rate to be 40% for fiscal 2025 compared with 40.3% reported in fiscal 2024. The company anticipates an operating income in the range of $283-$292 million for fiscal 2025, up from $249.5 million reported in fiscal 2024.



Management envisions fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings in the range of $3.65-$3.75 per share, in line with the earlier guidance and up from the adjusted earnings of $3.28 reported last fiscal. The outlook assumes an annual effective tax rate of approximately 25%, excluding excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 62 million.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company rose 4.3% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 2.2%.

OLLI Stock's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks

Sprouts Farmers SFM, which is engaged in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.7% and 35.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. SFM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



BRF S.A. BRFS raises, produces and slaughters poultry and pork for the processing, production and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food and other products. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. BRFS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRF S.A.'s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 0.3% and 11.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Oatly Group AB OTLY, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats. It presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. OTLY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.7% and 65.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (OTLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.