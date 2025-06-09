Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Isn’t the Deal It Appears To Be

Note: Ollie’s FY 2024 ended Feb 2025.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings’ stock (NASDAQ: OLLI) might specialize in selling closeout merchandise, but its stock is trading at anything but a discount. Hovering around $114 per share, OLLI looks richly valued relative to its financial fundamentals. While the company has shown some growth, its weak profitability, shaky downturn performance, and stretched valuation paint a clear picture: this is not the bargain investors might be hoping for. However, for investors who seek lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Latest Quarter: Mixed Signals in Q1

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet delivered mixed fiscal Q1 results. Sales rose 13% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $577 million, but this fell short of market revenue expectations, raising questions about demand consistency. On the profitability side, the company beat the Street: non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.75, 6% above analyst consensus, reflecting tighter cost controls or margin expansion. Despite a y-o-y decline in operating margin to 9.7% from 11.1%, management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.70 at the midpoint. The company ended the quarter with 584 locations, up from 516 a year ago, and same-store sales rose 2.6%, matching the prior year’s pace.

Valuation: High Price, Low Justification

The real red flag lies in the valuation. Its price-to-sales ratio of 3.1 slightly exceeds the S&P 500’s 3.0, but that’s just the start. The price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio sits at 30.8, well above the S&P’s 20.5, and the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 35.2 dwarfs the benchmark’s 26.4. For a company with modest performance metrics, these figures suggest investors are overpaying for underwhelming results.

Ollie’s has posted respectable top-line growth, with revenue expanding at a 9.1% annual rate over the past three years and rising 8% y-o-y to $2.3 billion in the last twelve months. The concern lies in its profitability profile. Operating margin sits at 11.0%, trailing the S&P 500’s 13.2%, while operating cash flow margin lags at 10.0% versus the index’s 14.9%. Its net income margin of 8.8% also falls short of the S&P’s 11.6%. These subpar margins don’t just underwhelm—they place Ollie’s among the weakest performers in the Trefis coverage universe.

Financial Stability: A Bright Spot, But Not Enough

Ollie’s balance sheet is arguably its strongest asset. The company holds $648 million in debt against a market capitalization of $7 billion, translating to a lean debt-to-equity ratio of just 9.7%—well below the S&P 500’s 19.9% benchmark. Its cash-to-assets ratio, while in line with the broader index, does little to counterbalance the more glaring issues: weak profitability metrics and an overstretched valuation.

Downturn Performance: A Major Red Flag

Perhaps the most troubling sign for investors is how OLLI performs during economic stress. During the 2022 inflation shock, OLLI stock plunged 64.2%, compared to a 25.4% drop for the S&P 500. During the 2020 COVID crash, it fell 46.2%, while the broader index lost 33.9%. While the stock has since recovered, these drawdowns point to poor resilience when it matters most. Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

Skip This “Bargain”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet may offer customers great deals, but the stock is far from a steal. The company’s modest growth and solid balance sheet are overshadowed by weak profitability, limited downturn protection, and a valuation priced for perfection. That said, you could also explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all