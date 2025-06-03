Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results with 25 New Store Openings and 13.4% Increase in Net Sales

Ollie’s opened 25 new stores, increased net sales 13.4%, and reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings outlook.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting a 13.4% increase in net sales to $576.8 million and a 2.6% rise in comparable store sales. The company opened 25 new stores, including 18 acquired from a bankruptcy auction, bringing the total to 584 stores across 32 states. Earnings per share surpassed expectations with an adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.75. The company also noted a 21.5% increase in cash and investments year-over-year, totaling $414.9 million. Looking ahead, Ollie's reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the fiscal year, anticipating continued growth despite economic challenges.

Potential Positives

Opened 25 new stores, including acquisitions from Big Lots, increasing total store count to 584, representing a year-over-year growth of 13.2%.

Net sales increased by 13.4% to $576.8 million, driven by new store growth and an increase in transactions.

Earnings per share of $0.77 exceeded expectations, reflecting strong financial performance.

Reaffirmation of fiscal 2025 earnings outlook suggests confidence in ongoing business performance despite economic challenges.

Potential Negatives

Comparable store sales increased only 2.6%, which is a decrease from the previous year's increase of 3.0%, indicating slowing growth in existing locations.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 60 basis points, suggesting rising operational costs that could pressure future profitability.

Gross margin was flat at 41.1%, with lower merchandise margin offsetting reductions in supply chain costs, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales.

$OLLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 71,807 shares for an estimated $7,864,979 .

. KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,621 shares for an estimated $1,427,194 .

. JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,527 shares for an estimated $1,419,825 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

ROBERT FISCH sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $675,500

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,596 shares for an estimated $513,737 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,918 shares for an estimated $213,210.

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OLLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$OLLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $118.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 (fiscal 2025).





“We had a strong first quarter, highlighted by accelerated store growth and better than expected sales and earnings,” said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As consumers seek out value and the current environment weighs on retailers and suppliers, we believe we are well positioned to benefit and continue to serve our customers with amazing deals. Our unique operating model gives us a ton of flexibility when it comes to navigating a choppy environment, and this puts us in a very strong position versus most retailers.”



















Quarter ended





















May 3,













May 4,





















2025













2024















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Net sales









$





576,767













$





508,818













Yr/yr change













13.4





%













10.8





%









Comparable store sales change



(1)















2.6





%













3.0





%









Net income









$





47,560













$





46,342













Net income per diluted share









$





0.77













$





0.75













Adjusted net income per diluted share









$





0.75













$





0.73













Yr/yr change













2.7





%













49.0





%









Adjusted EBITDA









$





72,159













$





69,431













% of net sales













12.5





%













13.6





%









New store openings



(2)















25

















4













Store growth, yr/yr change













13.2





%













8.4





%



































(1)



Comparable store sales are calculated based on the comparable number of weeks from the prior year.











(2)



New store openings is a gross number that does not include any store closures in the period.



















First Quarter Highlights









Opened 25 new stores, including 18 former Big Lots locations acquired through bankruptcy auction, and ended the quarter with a total of 584 stores in 32 states, an increase of 13.2% year over year.



Opened 25 new stores, including 18 former Big Lots locations acquired through bankruptcy auction, and ended the quarter with a total of 584 stores in 32 states, an increase of 13.2% year over year.



Net sales increased 13.4% to $576.8 million, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable store sales.



Net sales increased 13.4% to $576.8 million, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable store sales.



Comparable store sales increased 2.6%, driven by an increase in transactions.



Comparable store sales increased 2.6%, driven by an increase in transactions.



Ollies Army loyalty members increased 9.2% to more than 15.5 million.



Ollies Army loyalty members increased 9.2% to more than 15.5 million.



Gross margin was flat at 41.1%. Lower supply chain costs were offset by lower merchandise margin driven by changes in mix.



Gross margin was flat at 41.1%. Lower supply chain costs were offset by lower merchandise margin driven by changes in mix.



SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 60 basis points to 28.6%, driven primarily by higher medical and casualty claims.



SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 60 basis points to 28.6%, driven primarily by higher medical and casualty claims.



Pre-opening expenses increased $3.9 million to $6.7 million, driven by new store growth, and included $1.8 million of dark rent associated with the bankruptcy acquired stores.



Pre-opening expenses increased $3.9 million to $6.7 million, driven by new store growth, and included $1.8 million of dark rent associated with the bankruptcy acquired stores.



Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.75.



Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.75.



Adjusted EBITDA



(





1)



was $72.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin



(1)



was 12.5%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $369.5 million, with an additional $45.4 million in long-term investments, for a total cash and investment position of $414.9 million, an increase of 21.5% year over year.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $369.5 million, with an additional $45.4 million in long-term investments, for a total cash and investment position of $414.9 million, an increase of 21.5% year over year.



The Company invested $17.1 million of cash to repurchase 159,757 shares of its common stock. At the end of the first quarter, $315.5 million remained available for future share repurchases under the current share repurchase authorization.













Fiscal 2025 Outlook







The Company is reaffirming its previously provided earnings outlook for fiscal 2025. This earnings outlook assumes the current tariffs remain in place for the balance of the year and is summarized in the table below.















Current













Previous











New store openings





75









75









Net sales





$2.579 to $2.599 billion









$2.564 to $2.586 billion









Comparable store sales increase





1.4% to 2.2%









1.0% to 2.0%









Gross margin





40%









40%









Operating income



(





1)







$283 to $292 million









$283 to $292 million









Adjusted net income



(





1)(2)(3)







$225 to $232 million









$225 to $232 million









Adjusted net income per diluted share



(





1)(2)(3)







$3.65 to $3.75









$3.65 to $3.75









Annual effective tax rate (excludes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation)





25%









25%









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





62 million









62 million









Capital expenditures





$83 to $88 million









$83 to $88 million































(





1





)



The earnings outlook noted above includes dark rent expenses of approximately $5 million, or $0.06 in adjusted earnings per share, included within pre-opening expenses resulting from the Company’s acquisition of leases of former Big Lots stores.







(2)



The outlook ranges as provided for adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share exclude the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation as the Company cannot predict such estimates without unreasonable effort.







(





3





)



The earnings outlook noted above includes interest income of approximately $17 million. This assumes the potential for lower interest rates in fiscal 2025.







Conference Call Information







A conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, June 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live conference call, please pre-register



here



. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at



https://investors.ollies.com/



. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations website for one year.







About Ollie’s







We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. As of May 3, 2025, we operated 584 stores in 32 states and growing! For more information, visit



www.ollies.com



.







Non-GAAP Reconciliation







The Company’s results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted operating income (loss) are non-GAAP measures, and are not intended to replace GAAP financial information, and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes the income and expense items excluded as non-GAAP adjustments are not reflective of the performance of its core business, and that providing this supplemental disclosure to investors will facilitate comparisons of the past and present performance of its core business.





Please refer to the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP” later in this press release, which sets forth the non-GAAP operating adjustments for the 13-week periods ended May 3, 2025 and May 4, 2024.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding industry trends, value creation, customer trends, new stores, distribution centers, financial guidance for second quarter 2025 and fiscal 2025, including new store openings, net sales, comparable store sales, gross margin, SG&A, operating income, net income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, effective tax rate, diluted weighted average shares outstanding and capital expenditures. All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are subject to the finalization of the Company’s quarterly financial and accounting procedures, and may be affected by certain risks and uncertainties, any one, or a combination, of which could materially affect the results of the Company’s operations. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as “could”, “may”, “might”, “will,” “likely”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “continues”, “projects”, “forecasts”, and similar terminology. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. As with any business, all phases of our operations are subject to factors outside of our control. These factors include, without limitation, the impact of the recent tariff announcements and the corresponding macroeconomic pressures and those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports or Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company are based on knowledge of its business and the environment in which it operates, but because of the factors listed above, actual results could differ materially from those reflected by any forward-looking statements. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made are qualified by these cautionary statements and those contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.







Investor Contact







John Rouleau





Managing Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development







JRouleau@ollies.us









Media Contact







Tom Kuypers





Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising





717-657-2300







tkuypers@ollies.us

























Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)









(In thousands except for per share amounts)





























Quarter ended





















May 3,













May 4,





















2025













2024



































Net sales









$





576,767













$





508,818













Cost of sales













339,736

















299,460















Gross profit















237,031

















209,358













Selling, general and administrative expenses













164,832

















142,419













Depreciation and amortization expenses













9,357

















7,716













Pre-opening expenses













6,656

















2,726















Operating income















56,186

















56,497













Interest (income), net













(4,788





)













(4,301





)









Income before income taxes













60,974

















60,798













Income tax expense













13,414

















14,456















Net income











$





47,560













$





46,342















Earnings per common share:



























Basic









$





0.78













$





0.76













Diluted









$





0.77













$





0.75















Weighted average common shares outstanding:



























Basic













61,343

















61,380













Diluted













61,816

















61,739







































Percentage of net sales:



























Net sales













100.0





%













100.0





%









Cost of sales













58.9

















58.9













Gross profit













41.1

















41.1













Selling, general and administrative expenses













28.6

















28.0













Depreciation and amortization expenses













1.6

















1.5













Pre-opening expenses













1.2

















0.5













Operating income













9.7

















11.1













Interest (income), net













(0.8





)













(0.8





)









Income before income taxes













10.6

















11.9













Income tax expense













2.3

















2.8













Net income













8.2





%













9.1





%

































Components may not add to totals due to rounding.











































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









(In thousands)













































May 3,













May 4,













Assets













2025













2024











Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





199,018













$





212,250













Short-term investments













170,490

















129,250













Inventories













611,852

















527,469













Accounts receivable













2,348

















916













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













14,313

















8,897















Total current assets















998,021

















878,782













Property and equipment, net













346,151

















282,669













Operating lease right-of-use assets













639,664

















472,525













Goodwill













444,850

















444,850













Trade name













230,559

















230,559













Long-term investments













45,355

















-













Other assets













2,379

















2,083















Total assets











$





2,706,979













$





2,311,468















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























Current liabilities:

























Current portion of long-term debt









$





566













$





599













Accounts payable













137,869

















103,495













Income taxes payable













14,364

















29,227













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













99,767

















89,607













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













95,238

















87,864















Total current liabilities















347,804

















310,792













Revolving credit facility













-

















-













Long-term debt













925

















1,077













Deferred income taxes













81,006

















71,628













Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities













547,431

















395,547















Total liabilities















977,166

















779,044













Stockholders’ equity:

























Common stock













68

















67













Additional paid-in capital













739,333

















697,816













Retained earnings













1,415,273

















1,214,293













Treasury - common stock













(424,861





)













(379,752





)











Total stockholders’ equity















1,729,813

















1,532,424















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





2,706,979













$





2,311,468



































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)









(In thousands)





























Quarter ended





















May 3,













May 4,





















2025













2024











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





28,702













$





40,184













Net cash used in investing activities













(18,266





)













(68,515





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(16,541





)













(25,681





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(6,105





)













(54,012





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period













205,123

















266,262













Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period









$





199,018













$





212,250



































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)









(In thousands except for per share amounts)





























Quarter ended





















May 3,













May 4,





















2025













2024



































Net income









$





47,560













$





46,342













Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation



(1)











(1,487





)













(1,132





)









Adjusted net income









$





46,073













$





45,210





































Net income per diluted share









$





0.77













$





0.75













Adjustments as noted above, per dilutive share:

























Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation



(1)















(0.02





)













(0.02





)









Adjusted net income per diluted share









$





0.75













$





0.73





































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding













61,816

















61,739





































Net income









$





47,560













$





46,342













Interest income, net













(4,788





)













(4,301





)









Depreciation and amortization expenses













12,809

















9,785













Income tax expense













13,414

















14,456













EBITDA













68,995

















66,282













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense













3,164

















3,149













Adjusted EBITDA









$





72,159













$





69,431





























































Components may not add to totals due to rounding.



























(1)



Amount represents the impact from the recognition of excess tax benefits pursuant to Accounting Standards Update 2016-09, Stock Compensation.































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Key Statistics (unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













































Quarter ended





















May 3,













May 4,





















2025













2024



































Number of stores open at beginning of period













559

















512













Number of new stores













25

















4













Number of stores open at end of period













584

















516













Yr/yr store growth













13.2





%













8.4





%

































Average net sales per store



(1)











$





1,005













$





993













Comparable store count – end of period













508

















466













Comparable stores sales change













2.6





%













3.0





%

































Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments









$





369,508













$





341,500













Long-term investments









$





45,355













$





-













Capital expenditures









$





26,740













$





26,865













Share repurchases









$





17,107













$





25,007







































(1)



Average net sales per store represents the weighted average of total net weekly sales divided by the number of stores open at the end of each week for the respective periods presented.















