Ollie's Bargain Outlet Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results with 2.8% Comparable Store Sales Growth and Plans for 75 New Store Openings in Fiscal 2025

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported Q4 2024 sales growth of 2.8%, with plans for 75 new stores in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. reported a 2.8% increase in comparable store sales and a net sales rise of 2.8% to $667.1 million in Q4 fiscal 2024, while the total net sales for the full fiscal year rose 8.0% to $2.272 billion. The company’s net income for Q4 was $68.6 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, and $199.8 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, for the full fiscal year. Excluding a one-time expense related to executive stock awards, adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.19, with projected net sales for fiscal 2025 estimated between $2.564 and $2.586 billion. Additionally, Ollie’s plans to open 75 new stores in fiscal 2025, bolstered by recent acquisitions of former Big Lots locations. The company emphasized the opportunity to enhance its market position during a challenging retail landscape and highlighted its robust financial health.

Potential Positives

Q4 Comparable Store Sales increased by 2.8%, demonstrating a steady performance despite economic challenges.

Ollie’s plans to open 75 new stores in Fiscal 2025, signaling strong growth ambitions and market confidence.

Net income increased by 10.1% to $199.8 million for the fiscal year, showcasing profitable growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.8% to $313.1 million, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Comparable store sales growth decreased from 5.7% in fiscal 2023 to 2.8% in fiscal 2024, indicating a slowdown in sales momentum.

Pre-opening expenses significantly increased by $3.2 million, raising concerns about the impact of new store openings on profitability.

Net income decreased 10.4% in Q4 fiscal 2024 compared to Q4 fiscal 2023, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

FAQ

What were Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q4 comparable store sales?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported a 2.8% increase in comparable store sales for Q4.

What were the earnings per share for Ollie's in Q4?

Ollie's reported earnings per share of $1.11, with adjusted earnings per share at $1.19 in Q4.

How many new store openings does Ollie's plan for Fiscal 2025?

Ollie's plans to open 75 new stores for Fiscal 2025, up from 50 in Fiscal 2024.

What was Ollie's total net sales for Fiscal 2024?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet recorded total net sales of $2.272 billion for Fiscal 2024.

What is the outlook for Ollie's net sales in Fiscal 2025?

The estimated sales for Ollie's in Fiscal 2025 range from $2.564 to $2.586 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OLLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,550 shares for an estimated $7,096,413 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,479 shares for an estimated $750,267 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $606,783

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $227,326

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OLLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/04/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 09/20/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/20/2024

$OLLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025

Full Release







~ Q4 Comparable Store Sales increased 2.8% ~













~ Q4 Earnings per Share and Adjusted Earnings per Share were $1.11 and $1.19 ~













~ Targeting 75 New Store Openings for Fiscal 2025 ~









HARRISBURG, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024.







Fourth Quarter Summary:









Total net sales increased 2.8% to $667.1 million. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, net sales increased 8.5%. Net sales in the 53



rd



week of fiscal 2023 were $34.0 million and contributed approximately $0.04 to diluted earnings per share.



Total net sales increased 2.8% to $667.1 million. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, net sales increased 8.5%. Net sales in the 53 week of fiscal 2023 were $34.0 million and contributed approximately $0.04 to diluted earnings per share.



Comparable store sales increased 2.8% from the prior year increase of 3.9%.



Comparable store sales increased 2.8% from the prior year increase of 3.9%.



The Company opened 13 new stores, ending the quarter with 559 stores in 31 states, an increase of 9.2% year-over-year.



The Company opened 13 new stores, ending the quarter with 559 stores in 31 states, an increase of 9.2% year-over-year.



Pre-opening expenses increased by $3.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share, resulting from the earlier timing of store openings in fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024, and the dark rent expense associated with the bankruptcy acquired locations.



Pre-opening expenses increased by $3.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share, resulting from the earlier timing of store openings in fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024, and the dark rent expense associated with the bankruptcy acquired locations.



Net income was $68.6 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.



Net income was $68.6 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.



Adjusted net income



(





1)



was $73.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.



Adjusted net income was $73.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA



(





1)



was $109.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin



(1)



was 16.4%.











“We were very pleased with our financial results and the underlying trends in our business. At a time when consumers need it most, we are delivering unprecedented value through an ever-changing assortment that combines quality, national brands, and pricing in a way that can only be found at Ollie’s,” said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer.





Mr. van der Valk continued, “With so many retailers closing stores or going bankrupt in the past year, there are a considerable number of abandoned customers, merchandise, real estate, and talent in the marketplace. We think there is a unique opportunity to take on some of these assets in a manner that strengthens our competitive positioning, broadens our footprint, and bolsters shareholder returns for years to come. With our expanded supply chain, flexible and resilient operating model, fortress balance sheet, and committed associates, we are ready. WE ARE OLLIE’S!”







Fiscal Year Summary:









Total net sales increased 8.0% to $2.272 billion. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, net sales increased 9.8%. Net sales in the 53



rd



week of fiscal 2023 were $34.0 million and contributed approximately $0.04 to diluted earnings per share.



Total net sales increased 8.0% to $2.272 billion. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, net sales increased 9.8%. Net sales in the 53 week of fiscal 2023 were $34.0 million and contributed approximately $0.04 to diluted earnings per share.



Comparable store sales increased 2.8% from the prior year increase of 5.7%.



Comparable store sales increased 2.8% from the prior year increase of 5.7%.



The Company opened 50 new stores and closed three stores, ending the year with 559 stores in 31 states, an increase of 9.2% year-over-year.



The Company opened 50 new stores and closed three stores, ending the year with 559 stores in 31 states, an increase of 9.2% year-over-year.



Net income was $199.8 million, or $3.23 per diluted share.



Net income was $199.8 million, or $3.23 per diluted share.



Adjusted net income



(





1)



was $202.4 million, or $3.28 per diluted share.



Adjusted net income was $202.4 million, or $3.28 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA



(





1)



was $313.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margin



(1)



was 13.8%.









(1)



As used throughout this release, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see the accompanying financial tables which reconcile our comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures.











Fourth Quarter Results







Net sales increased 2.8% to $667.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $648.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in net sales was driven by new store growth and a comparable store sales increase of 2.8%, partially offset by the impact of last year’s 53



rd



week, which accounted for $34.0 million in sales. The comparable store sales increase was driven by fairly equal increases in both transactions and basket size.





Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 40.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from 40.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by lower supply chain costs, partially offset by a slightly lower merchandise margin, primarily driven by changes in sales mix between product categories.





Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased to 25.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from 24.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Excluding a one-time expense of $5.5 million for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman, SG&A as a percentage of net sales, increased 50 basis points to 24.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 24.1% the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily driven by higher expenses related to our new store growth and the earlier timing of new store openings in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024.





Pre-opening expenses increased to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher expenses related to our new store growth and the earlier timing of new store openings in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. Included in fiscal 2024 are dark rent expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired locations of $1.1 million.





Operating income was $87.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and included a one-time expense of $5.5 million for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman. Excluding this one-time expense, adjusted operating income



(





1)



decreased 4.5% to $93.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $97.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin



(





1)



decreased 100 basis points to 14.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from 15.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.





Net income decreased 10.4% to $68.6 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $76.5 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income



(





1)



, which excludes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the one-time equity awards expense decreased 3.8% to $73.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $76.3 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA



(





1





)



decreased 1.1% to $109.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $110.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin



(





1





)



decreased 60 basis points to 16.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from 17.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.







Fiscal 2024 Results







Net sales increased 8.0% to $2.272 billion in fiscal 2024 from $2.103 billion in fiscal 2023. Excluding the $34.0 million impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, net sales increased 9.8%. The increase in net sales was driven by new store growth and a comparable store sales increase of 2.8%.





Gross margin increased 70 basis points to 40.3% in fiscal 2024 from 39.6% in fiscal 2023. The increase in gross margin is primarily due to favorable supply chain costs.





Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased to 27.0% in fiscal 2024 from 26.8% in fiscal 2023. Excluding a one-time expense of $5.5 million for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman, SG&A as a percentage of net sales, decreased 10 basis points to 26.7% in fiscal 2024 from 26.8% in fiscal 2023, primarily the result of increased leverage of fixed expenses from the increase in comparable store sales.





Pre-opening expenses increased to $19.3 million in fiscal 2024 from $14.1 million in fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to the earlier timing of new store openings in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024, start-up costs related to opening the Princeton, IL distribution center, and dark rent expense associated with the bankruptcy acquired new store locations.





Operating income was $249.5 million in fiscal 2024, and included a one-time expense of $5.5 million for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman. Excluding this one-time expense, adjusted operating income



(





1)



increased 11.9% to $255.0 million in fiscal 2024 from $227.8 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin



(





1)



increased 40 basis points to 11.2% in fiscal 2024 from 10.8% in fiscal 2023.





Net income increased 10.1% to $199.8 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, in fiscal 2024 from $181.4 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income



(





1)



, which excludes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the one-time equity awards expense, increased 12.2% to $202.4 million, or $3.28 per diluted share, in fiscal 2024 from $180.4 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, in fiscal 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA



(





1)



increased 13.8% to $313.1 million in fiscal 2024 from $275.2 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin



(





1)



increased 70 basis points to 13.8% in fiscal 2024 from 13.1% in fiscal 2023.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights







The Company's cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $428.7 million as of the end of fiscal 2024 compared with $353.2 million as of the end of fiscal 2023. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $85.8 million of availability under the facility as of the end of fiscal 2024. The Company ended the period with total borrowings, consisting solely of finance lease obligations, of $1.6 million as of the end of fiscal 2024.





Inventories as of the end of fiscal 2024 increased 9.2% to $552.5 million compared with $505.8 million as of the end of fiscal 2023, primarily driven by our accelerating store growth and earlier cadence of new store openings for fiscal 2025. On a per store basis, inventories were relatively flat year-over-year.





Capital expenditures were $120.6 million in fiscal 2024, primarily related to the development of new stores, the completion of the Company’s fourth distribution center in Princeton, IL, the acquisition of the former 99 Cents Only Stores and Big Lots Stores locations through the bankruptcy auction process, and the remodeling of existing stores.





During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company invested $5.7 million of cash to repurchase 52,155 shares of its common stock, resulting in $53.0 million invested in fiscal 2024. As of February 1, 2025, $32.7 million remained available for future share repurchases under the Company’s existing share repurchase program authorization.





This morning, the Company issued a separate press release announcing a new share repurchase authorization for the repurchase of an additional $300 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock, which was unanimously approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, and is effective through March 31, 2029.







Real Estate Update







The Company recently announced the acquisition of an additional 40 former Big Lots store locations subsequent to year-end, securing the path to our accelerated growth target of 75 stores for fiscal 2025. These store locations are leased properties with below market rent and favorable leasing structures, located in good trade areas, and have been serving value-oriented customers for many years. The purchase price for these acquired stores was funded by cash on hand.







Fiscal 2025 Outlook







The Company is accelerating new store openings during fiscal 2025 to 75 stores from 50 in fiscal 2024. With that framework in place, the Company estimates the following for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026:





















New store openings





75









Net sales





$2.564 to $2.586 billion









Comparable store sales increase





1% to 2%









Gross margin





40%









Operating income



(





1)







$283 to $292 million









Adjusted net income



(





1)(2)





(3)







$225 to $232 million









Adjusted net income per diluted share



(





1)(2)





(3)







$3.65 to $3.75









Annual effective tax rate (excludes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation)





25%









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





62 million









Capital expenditures





$83 to $88 million























(





1





)



The earnings outlook noted above includes dark rent expenses of approximately $5 million, or $0.06 in adjusted earnings per share, included within pre-opening expenses resulting from the Company’s acquisition of leases of former Big Lots stores.







(





2





)



The outlook ranges as provided for adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share exclude the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation as the Company cannot predict such estimates without unreasonable effort.







(





3





)



The earnings outlook noted above includes interest income of approximately $17 million. This assumes the potential for lower interest rates in fiscal 2025.







Conference Call Information







A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, March 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live conference call, please pre-register



here



. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at



https://investors.ollies.com/



.





A replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations website for one year.







About Ollie’s







We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 575 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit



http://www.ollies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, the outlook for the Company’s future business, prospects, financial performance, including our fiscal 2025 business outlook or financial guidance, and industry outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, capital market conditions, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national, or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including, but not limited to, supply chain challenges, legislation, national trade policy, and the following: our failure to adequately procure and manage our inventory, anticipate consumer demand, or achieve favorable product margins; changes in consumer confidence and spending; risks associated with our status as a “brick and mortar” only retailer; risks associated with intense competition; our failure to open new profitable stores, or successfully enter new markets, on a timely basis or at all; fluctuations in comparable store sales and results of operations, including on a quarterly basis; factors such as inflation, cost increases, and energy prices; the risks associated with doing business with international manufacturers and suppliers including, but not limited to, potential increases in tariffs and trade sanctions on imported goods and international trade disputes; our inability to operate our stores due to civil unrest and related protests or disturbances; our failure to properly hire and to retain key personnel and other qualified personnel; changes in market levels of wages; risks associated with cybersecurity events and the timely and effective deployment, protection, and defense of computer networks and other electronic systems, including e-mail; our inability to obtain favorable lease or acquisition terms for our properties; the failure to timely acquire, develop, open, and operate, or the loss of, or disruption or interruption in the operations of, any of our centralized distribution centers; risks associated with our lack of operations in the growing online retail marketplace; risks associated with litigation, the expense of defense, and potential for adverse outcomes; our inability to successfully develop or implement our marketing, advertising, and promotional efforts; the seasonal nature of our business; risks associated with natural disasters, and severe weather events; outbreak of viruses, global health epidemics, pandemics, or widespread illness; changes in government regulations, procedures and requirements, including as a result of executive orders and other policies promulgated by the current administration; and our ability to service indebtedness and to comply with our financial covenants together with each of the other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and SEC filings.







Investor Contact:







John Rouleau





Managing Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development







JRouleau@ollies.us









Media Contact:







Tom Kuypers





Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising





717-657-2300







tkuypers@ollies.us













































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income









(





In thousands except for per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





















































Quarter ended







(1)



















Fiscal year ended







(1)



























February 1,

















February 3,

















February 1,

















February 3,





























2025

























2024

























2025

























2024











































































Net sales









$





667,084

















$





648,949

















$





2,271,705

















$





2,102,662

















Cost of sales













395,480





















385,950





















1,357,253





















1,270,297



















Gross profit















271,604





















262,999





















914,452





















832,365

















Selling, general and administrative expenses













169,847





















156,097





















612,406





















562,672

















Depreciation and amortization expenses













9,208





















7,616





















33,224





















27,819

















Pre-opening expenses













4,824





















1,632





















19,319





















14,075



















Operating income















87,725





















97,654





















249,503





















227,799

















Interest income, net













(4,054





)

















(4,632





)

















(16,311





)

















(14,686





)













Income before income taxes













91,779





















102,286





















265,814





















242,485

















Income tax expense













23,225





















25,811





















66,052





















61,046



















Net income











$





68,554

















$





76,475

















$





199,762

















$





181,439



















Earnings per common share:



























































Basic









$





1.12

















$





1.24

















$





3.26

















$





2.94

















Diluted









$





1.11

















$





1.23

















$





3.23

















$





2.92



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:



























































Basic













61,335





















61,558





















61,339





















61,741

















Diluted













61,884





















61,956





















61,767





















62,068



































































































































Percentage of net sales







(









2)





























































Net sales













100.0









%









100.0









%









100.0









%









100.0









%









Cost of sales













59.3





















59.5





















59.7





















60.4

















Gross profit













40.7





















40.5





















40.3





















39.6

















Selling, general and administrative expenses













25.5





















24.1





















27.0





















26.8

















Depreciation and amortization expenses













1.4





















1.2





















1.5





















1.3

















Pre-opening expenses













0.7





















0.3





















0.9





















0.7

















Operating income













13.2





















15.0





















11.0





















10.8

















Interest income, net













(0.6





)

















(0.7





)

















(0.7





)

















(0.7





)













Income before income taxes













13.8





















15.8





















11.7





















11.5

















Income tax expense













3.5





















4.0





















2.9





















2.9

















Net income













10.3









%









11.8









%









8.8









%









8.6









%



































































(1)



The fourth quarter and full year 2024 consisted of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, compared with 14 weeks and 53 weeks in the comparable prior-year periods. The extra week contributed $34.0 million of sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.















(2)



Components may not add to totals due to rounding.























































































































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)













































February 1,













February 3,













Assets

















2025





















2024















Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





205,123













$





266,262













Short-term investments













223,546

















86,980













Inventories













552,542

















505,790













Accounts receivable













2,352

















2,223













Prepaid expenses and other assets













10,228

















10,173













Total current assets













993,791

















871,428













Property and equipment, net













334,961

















270,063













Operating lease right-of-use assets













554,737

















475,526













Goodwill













444,850

















444,850













Trade name













230,559

















230,559













Other assets













2,247

















2,168















Total assets











$





2,561,145













$





2,294,594















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























Current liabilities:

























Current portion of long-term debt









$





556













$





639













Accounts payable













130,279

















128,097













Income taxes payable













1,707

















14,744













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













83,944

















89,176













Accrued expenses and other













87,855

















82,895













Total current liabilities













304,341

















315,551













Revolving credit facility













-

















-













Long-term debt













1,040

















1,022













Deferred income taxes













81,124

















71,877













Long-term operating lease liabilities













479,330

















397,912













Total liabilities













865,835

















786,362













Stockholders’ equity:

























Preferred stock













-

















-













Common stock













67

















67













Additional paid-in capital













735,284

















694,959













Retained earnings













1,367,713

















1,167,951













Treasury - common stock













(407,754





)













(354,745





)









Total stockholders’ equity













1,695,310

















1,508,232















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





2,561,145













$





2,294,594



































































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

































































Quarter ended







(1)















Fiscal year ended







(1)



























February 1,













February 3,













February 1,













February 3,





























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





147,760













$





143,636













$





227,454













$





254,497

















Net cash used in investing activities













(71,895





)













(24,786





)













(255,341





)













(150,087





)













Net cash used in financing activities













573

















(12,143





)













(33,252





)













(48,744





)













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













76,438

















106,707

















(61,139





)













55,666

















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period













128,685

















159,555

















266,262

















210,596

















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









$





205,123













$





266,262













$





205,123













$





266,262











































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Supplemental Information









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)



















The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. We have included the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share in this press release as these are key measures used by our management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies, make budgeting decisions, and evaluate compensation decisions. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate the Company’s operating results. We believe that excluding items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude from net income and net income per diluted share, enhances the comparability of our results and provides a better baseline for analyzing trends in our business.





The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP financial measures: operating income to adjusted operating income, net income to adjusted net income, net income per diluted share to adjusted net income per diluted share, and net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.





Adjusted operating income excludes the one-time expense for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman; adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share exclude the one-time expense for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman and adjustments to the provisions for income taxes and excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, each of which may not occur with the same frequency or magnitude in future periods. We define EBITDA as net income before net interest income or expense, depreciation and amortization expenses, and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense.





Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative to, or substitute for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company's financial position, results of operations, and cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.







Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income

































































Quarter ended







(1)















Fiscal year ended







(1)



























February 1,













February 3,













February 1,













February 3,

























2025













2024













2025













2024















Operating income









$





87,725









$





97,654









$





249,503









$





227,799













Acceleration of stock awards expense



(





2)















5,488













-













5,488













-













Adjusted operating income









$





93,213









$





97,654









$





254,991









$





227,799



























































(1)



The fourth quarter and full year 2024 consisted of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, compared with 14 weeks and 53 weeks in the comparable prior-year periods.















(2)



Represents the one-time expense for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman.



































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Supplemental Information









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(In thousands except for per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





















Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income





























































Quarter ended







(1)















Fiscal year ended







(1)























February 1,













February 3,













February 1,













February 3,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net income









$





68,554













$





76,475













$





199,762













$





181,439













Acceleration of stock awards expense



(2)















5,488

















-

















5,488

















-













Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation



(3)















(654





)













(176





)













(2,832





)













(1,074





)









Adjusted net income









$





73,388













$





76,299













$





202,418













$





180,365























































(1)



The fourth quarter and full year 2024 consisted of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, compared with 14 weeks and 53 weeks in the comparable prior-year periods.











(2)



Represents the one-time expense for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman.











(3)



Amount represents the impact from the recognition of excess tax benefits pursuant to Accounting Standards Update 2016-09,



Stock Compensation



.



















Reconciliation of GAAP net income per diluted share to adjusted net income per diluted share





































































Quarter ended







(1)















Fiscal year ended







(1)



























February 1,













February 3,













February 1,













February 3,





























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net income per diluted share









$





1.11













$





1.23













$





3.23













$





2.92













Adjustments as noted above, per dilutive share:













































Acceleration of stock awards expense



(2)















0.09

















-

















0.09

















-

















Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation













(0.01





)













-

















(0.05





)













(0.02





)









Adjusted net income per diluted share



(3)











$





1.19













$





1.23













$





3.28













$





2.91

























































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding













61,884

















61,956

















61,767

















62,068



























































(1)



The fourth quarter and full year 2024 consisted of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, compared with 14 weeks and 53 weeks in the comparable prior-year periods.















(2)



Represents the one-time expense for the accelerated expense resulting from the modification of existing equity awards for our Executive Chairman.















(3)



Components may not add to totals due to rounding.































































Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.









Supplemental Information









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





















































Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA





























































Quarter ended







(1)















Fiscal year ended







(1)























February 1,













February 3,













February 1,













February 3,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net income









$





68,554













$





76,475













$





199,762













$





181,439













Interest income, net













(4,054





)













(4,632





)













(16,311





)













(14,686





)









Depreciation and amortization expenses













12,592

















9,703

















44,128

















35,120













Income tax expense













23,225

















25,811

















66,052

















61,046













EBITDA













100,317

















107,357

















293,631

















262,919













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense













9,038

















3,229

















19,445

















12,237













Adjusted EBITDA









$





109,355













$





110,586













$





313,076













$





275,156























































(1)



The fourth quarter and full year 2024 consisted of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, compared with 14 weeks and 53 weeks in the comparable prior-year periods.



































































Key Statistics





































































































Quarter ended







(1)















Fiscal year ended







(1)



























February 1,













February 3,













February 1,













February 3,





























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024































































Number of stores open at beginning of period













546

















505

















512

















468

















Number of new stores













13

















7

















50

















45

















Number of closed stores













-

















-

















(3





)













(1





)













Number of stores open at end of period













559

















512

















559

















512





























































Average net sales per store (in thousands)



(2)











$





1,200













$





1,273













$





4,271













$





4,286

















Comparable stores sales change













2.8%

















3.9%

















2.8%

















5.7%

















Comparable store count – end of period













498

















455

















498

















455































































(1)



The fourth quarter and full year 2024 consisted of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, compared with 14 weeks and 53 weeks in the comparable prior-year periods.











(2)



Average net sales per store represents the weighted average of total net weekly sales divided by the number of stores open at the end of each week for the respective periods presented.























