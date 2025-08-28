Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q2 Earnings Rise, Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), Thursday announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $61.3 million or $0.99 a share, compared to $48.9 million or $0.79 a share, last year.

On adjusted basis, earnings per share stood at $0.99 compared to $0.79 in the previous year.

On average, analysts estimates earnings of $0.73 a share for the same period.

Sales increased to $679.6 million in the quarter from $578.4 million in the prior year.

Concurrently, the company raised its outlook, expecting sales of $2.631 to $2.644 billion for the full year 2025, instead of previously estimated $2.579 to $2.599 billion.

Moreover, it sees adjusted net income of $233 to $237 million or $3.76 to $3.84 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

Currently, OLLI is trading at $128.79, down 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

