Markets
OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q2 Earnings Rise, Lifts FY25 Outlook

August 28, 2025 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), Thursday announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $61.3 million or $0.99 a share, compared to $48.9 million or $0.79 a share, last year.

On adjusted basis, earnings per share stood at $0.99 compared to $0.79 in the previous year.

On average, analysts estimates earnings of $0.73 a share for the same period.

Sales increased to $679.6 million in the quarter from $578.4 million in the prior year.

Concurrently, the company raised its outlook, expecting sales of $2.631 to $2.644 billion for the full year 2025, instead of previously estimated $2.579 to $2.599 billion.

Moreover, it sees adjusted net income of $233 to $237 million or $3.76 to $3.84 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

Currently, OLLI is trading at $128.79, down 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OLLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.