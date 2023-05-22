Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) closed at $62.63, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 1.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ollie's Bargain Outlet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 145% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion, which would represent changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.81.

It is also worth noting that OLLI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OLLI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

