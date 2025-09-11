Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is one of 180 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, OLLI has gained about 18.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.8%. This means that Ollie's Bargain Outlet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.7%.

For Unilever PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ollie's Bargain Outlet belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.8% so far this year, so OLLI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Unilever PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Unilever PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

