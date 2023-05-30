Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Moves 0.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) closed at $55.01, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 16.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ollie's Bargain Outlet as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 7, 2023. On that day, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 145%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion, which would represent changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.68, which means Ollie's Bargain Outlet is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, OLLI's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OLLI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.