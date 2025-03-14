Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $672.11 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable store sales change' reaching 2.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - End of period' should arrive at 559. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 512.

Analysts forecast 'Number of new stores' to reach 13. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' will reach 546. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 505.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -9.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OLLI is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

