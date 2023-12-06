Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) reported $480.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $470.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales change : 7% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 7% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Net Sales per Store : $0.97 million versus $0.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.97 million versus $0.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - End of period : 505 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 505.

: 505 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 505. Number of new stores : 23 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23.

: 23 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23. Number of stores open at the beginning of period: 482 compared to the 482 average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.