Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) reported $514.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $497.58 million, representing a surprise of +3.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales change : 7.9% versus 2.43% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 7.9% versus 2.43% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Net Sales per Store : $1.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million.

: $1.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million. Number of stores - End of period : 482 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 483.

: 482 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 483. Number of new stores : 6 compared to the 7 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6 compared to the 7 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores open at the beginning of period: 476 versus 477.5 estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

