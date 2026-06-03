Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) reported $658.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +4.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Store openings : 27 compared to the 26 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 27 compared to the 26 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - beginning of period : 645 versus 645 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 645 versus 645 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - end of period : 672 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 671.

: 672 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 671. Comparable store sales change : 1.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 1.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Average Net Sales per Store: $0.98 million versus $1.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ollie's Bargain Outlet here>>>

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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