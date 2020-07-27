Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) closed the most recent trading day at $107.80, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 6.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

OLLI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 145.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $515.10 million, up 54.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion, which would represent changes of +39.8% and +21.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OLLI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.8% higher. OLLI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, OLLI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.14.

It is also worth noting that OLLI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

