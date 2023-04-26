Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) closed the most recent trading day at $64.38, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 12.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ollie's Bargain Outlet as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 145%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion, which would represent changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.

Meanwhile, OLLI's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

